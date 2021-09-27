Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says he thought Sheffield United’s summer appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic was ‘ideal’ ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Sheffield United travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship on Tuesday.

The two sides go head-to-head after mixed starts to the campaign for both sides – United sit in 11th-place of the table after a improved vein of form whilst Middlesbrough are slumped in 18th.

Jokanovic arrived at Bramall Lane over the summer. He’d been managing in Qatar after previous spells in the Championship with both Watford and Fulham, in which he achieved promotion into the Premier League on both occasions.

After a nervy start to life as Blades manager, Jokanovic has since turned his side’s fortunes around – his side are unbeaten in four Championship fixtures now having beaten Derby County 1-0 over the weekend.

Speaking to the press ahead of tomorrow’s fixture, Warnock has had his say on the Serb and his Sheffield United appointment:

“I’ve always liked him. I call him Slav, me, because I can’t say his name. But he’s a good lad and I enjoy conversations with him after a game.

“I’ve got a lot of time for him; he’s a very, very good manager. I thought he was an ideal appointment and I knew he’d turn it around.”

And Warnock is of course a former Sheffield United manager. The 72-year-old spent eight years at the club between 1999 and 2007, achieving promotion into the Premier league in 2006.

Tomorrow night will present a tough assignment for both sides but for Jokanovic and his side, they’ll go into the game with momentum after their improved run of results and if the Serb wants to follow in the footsteps of Warnock at Sheffield United, he’ll need to be picking up three points against those lower in the table.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.