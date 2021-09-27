Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin will have to miss out on Tuesday night’s clash with Cheltenham Town if it emerges that he suffered a concussion against Bolton Wanderers.

The Sunderland Echo reports that the Black Cats could be without the summer signing for their midweek tie.

During Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, Dennis Cirkin was forced off shortly after the hour mark after clashing with Lloyd Isgrove, though he came back on initially.

Now, with concussion protocols in place, Cirkin will be forced to sit out if it emerges that he suffered a concussion during the aerial challenge with Isgrove.

It would see him drop out of Lee Johnson’s side for the first time since joining, having started in all but one game following his arrival from Spurs.

The 19-year-old has put in strong performances since arriving, providing assists in the wins over Bolton and Accrington Stanley.

It will be hoped that he can continue his run in the side against Cheltenham, so the club now face a nervous wait to see if he can feature.

A possible chance for Niall Huggins

Sunderland Echo writes that summer signing Niall Huggins would be the likely replacement for Cirkin, having replaced him against Bolton.

It would give the former Leeds United youngster a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot in Johnson’s side, as he looks to forge a career in the EFL after leaving Elland Road.

Since joining, Huggins has featured only once in League One, with Carl Winchester and Cirkin holding down the full-back spots.