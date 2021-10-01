Stylish midfielder Bryan Ruiz joined Fulham in 2011 for a fee in the region of £10million from Dutch side FC Twente.

Fulham manager at the time, Martin Jol, had known about Ruiz following the manager’s time in Holland and was keen to make him part of his Fulham side.

Ruiz took a while to get going in a Fulham shirt, initially looking weak with fans arguing he could have put more effort in, but scored his first goal for Fulham with a delightful chip over Tim Howard in a 3-1 defeat to Everton.

Having shown that bit of magic, he then scored another chip in a victory over Bolton but was then side-lined for the rest of that season due to breaking a bone in his foot.

In January of 2014, there were managerial changes at the club and Fulham were destined for the drop. Other players were preferred to Ruiz and he went out on loan to PSV Eindhoven where he scored five goals in 14 games.

Later that summer was the World Cup and Ruiz, who was the Costa Rica captain, found his side in a group with England, Italy and Uruguay. Against all odds, his side finished second and, after knocking out both England and Italy, managed to get to the quarter-finals before losing to the Dutch on penalties.

After impressing on the big stage, Fulham fans believed Ruiz was destined for a move away.

After appearing 97 times for the club, his time at Fulham was up and he would go on try his luck in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon. Having provided 11 assists in the 2015/16 season, he found himself in the Portuguese League team of the season.

Ruiz would stay at Sporting until 2018 where he then moved to Brazilian side Santos on a free. After only playing 12 times in his first season, Ruiz did not appear at all in the second and terminated his contract with the club after alleging ‘wage breaches and moral damage’.

He now plies his trade in his home nation for Alajuelense, who won the Costa Rican league last season with Ruiz playing 21 times .

Ruiz currently finds himself 3rd in Costa Rica’s all time appearances with 135 to his name. Having appeared in the most recent Internationals, he is still on cause to break the record needing only six more caps to become top.