Former Peterborough United and Ipswich Town defender Steven Taylor has retired from professional football, as reported by multiple outlets.

The news emerged on Monday morning, with Taylor’s former club Newcastle United and Sky Sports News reporter Pete Graves confirming his retirement.

The 35-year-old, who is best known for his lengthy stint with the Magpies, has spent the last three years playing abroad, with two spells in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix split by a short spell with Indian side Odisha.

However, the centre-back has got experienced of playing in the EFL, playing a combined total of 68 games in the Championship and League One.

He first experienced Championship football while with Newcastle, playing 21 times during the 2009/20 season.

Portman Road spell

His other three appearances in the division came with Ipswich Town, who he joined in January 2017 after a spell with Portland Timbers.

However, his time at Portman Road was disrupted by injury, featuring only three times before departing in the summer.

Peterborough United stint

His season-long spell with Peterborough United will be better remembered, playing 51 times for the Posh. He netted four goals and laid on two assists, missing only two league games.

While a promotion push ultimately fell by the wayside, a memorable 3-1 FA Cup win over Aston Villa and a snow-hit win over Walsall in the league, in which Taylor and his teammates swept snow off the pitch to keep the game going, will be remembered well.