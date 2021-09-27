Fulham have today confirmed that young midfielder Matt Dibley-Dias has signed a professional contract with Fulham, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Dibley Dias, who is an energetic box-to-box midfielder has made a fantastic start to his Under-18 career at Fulham where he’s appeared 20 times for the club.

He recorded four goals and three assists and was part of the Fulham side that retained the Under-18 Premier League last season. Dibley-Dias spoke to Fulham’s official website about extending his stay at the club.

“I’m really pleased to extend my stay at the club. I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and have worked hard so I’m grateful to continue this journey. I think this is the best place for me to improve as a player and further my career as a footballer.”

The youngster arrived at the club in 2016 following spells at West Ham and Brentford and has a fantastic footballing background. His Grandfather playing football back in the 1950s and 60s for Brazilian sides Flamengo and Corinthians.

Dibley-Dias who in one of the first names on the team sheet for the Under-18s, will soon be hoping to make the breakthrough into the U23s then into the first team.

With players in the past such as Ryan Sessegnon, Moussa Dembele and as of recent Fabio Carvalho and Jay Stansfield, there is no doubt young players are able to make the breakthrough and be given the chance around the first team.

In the recent Carabao Cup game against Leeds United, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Marlon Fossey, Jay Stansfield and Oliver O’Neill were all involved in the squad, giving hope for youngster Dibley-Dias and his teammates.

Dibley-Dias is next in action for the U18s this weekend as they face a trip to Birmingham City, Fulham currently find themselves in 3rd-place with four wins and one loss.