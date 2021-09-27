Released Charlton Athletic duo Freddy Barton and Kasim Aidoo have both signed for Cray Wanderers.

The non-league side have swooped to sign the ex-Addicks pair, as announced Ishthmian Football League website.

Charlton released the duo at the end of last season after deciding not to hand them new deals.

They have now reunited and will be looking to get plenty of game time under their belts.

Premier League trial

Barton, who is 20-years-old, spent time on trial with Watford over pre-season but the Premier League side decided not to hand him a deal.

He was subsequently snapped up by Bowers and Pitsea where he made three appearances.

However, Cray have now snapped him up to bolster their defensive options.

Two for two

Aidoo has also linked up with the Wands. The 19-year-old followed Barton out the exit door of the Valley at the end of June and was signed by Eastbourne Borough late last month.

However, he has left the National League South side already after playing three times for them.

New home

Cray are managed by ex-AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham attacker Danny Kedwell these days and share the same stadium as Bromley.

Former Charlton Athletic midfielder Nicky Bailey is their most notable player and he will be looking to help the development of Barton and Aidoo now.