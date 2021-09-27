Millwall have tied young striker Abdul Abdulmalik down to a new contract, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Over the course of the summer window, it seemed attacking prodigy Abdul Abdulmalik would be heading for a new challenge.

After rejecting a deal earlier this summer, the 18-year-old linked up with Southampton, Watford and more for trial periods. The likes of Arsenal, Swansea City and Rangers were also keen, but reports emerged last week that terms over a new Millwall deal had been agreed.

Now, the Lions have confirmed Abdulmalik’s new deal on their official club website.

The young striker has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Millwall, although the Championship club hold the option to extend his stay by a further year if they desire.

Abdulmalik will remain with Kevin Nugent’s U23s side, although he will be hoping to make a good impression for the youngsters with a view to catching Gary Rowett’s attention.

Career to date

Still only 18, Abdulmalik is still waiting on the chance to make his senior debut for Millwall, though he will be hoping to impress with Nugent’s side and stake his claim for a first-team chance.

He has been picking up game time in Millwall’s academy in the early stages of his career. He caught the eye in the FA Youth Cup, netting four goals in six games for the U18s.

He has also earned international recognition, previously landing a place in England’s U17s side.