FIFA 22 is out soon and all the ratings for EFL players have been released.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Birmingham City players on the game-

10. Marc Roberts, 70

He sneaks into the top 10 ahead of Riley McGree and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

9. Ryan Woods, 70

The ex-Brentford man has been given some useful statistics such as 73 for dribbling and 68 for passing. He joined Birmingham over the summer from Stoke City having spent the past two seasons on loan at Millwall.

8. Ivan Sunjic, 70

77 for physical is his best rating and he will have the potential to grow on Career Mode.

7. Harlee Dean, 71

He is a solid option for the Blues in defence and 71 for defending and 75 for physical are his two best ratings.

6. Neil Etheridge, 72

The Philippines international is rated as the best goalkeeper for Birmingham.

5. Jeremie Bela, 72

He makes the top five for the Blues, probably due to his speedy 91 rating for pace.

4. Kristian Pederson, 72



The left-back has been given some solid scores like 82 for physical and 72 for defending.

3. Maxime Colin, 73

He is now in his fifth season at Birmingham and has made 180 appearances for the Midlands club to date in all competitions.

2. Ivan Sanchez, 73

The Spanish winger just misses out on top spot to a new signing. He, like Bela, has been given 91 for pace.

1. Troy Deeney, 74

Birmingham swooped to sign the experienced striker from Watford last month and he is their highest-rated player on FIFA 22.

He has been rated 79 for physical, 76 for shooting and 70 for dribbling as his best stats.