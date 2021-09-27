FIFA 22 is out soon and ratings for all EFL players have been released.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Charlton Athletic players on the game-

10. Ben Purrington, 66

The left-back just sneaks into the top 10 ahead of Ben Watson and Ryan Inniss.

9. Conor Washington, 67

He has been given some useful statistics such as 75 for pace, 72 for physical and 65 shooting to make him a decent option up top for the Addicks.

8. Jonathan Leko, 67

FIFA have rated the Birmingham City loan man a blistering 87 for pace.

7. Elliot Lee, 67

He is on loan at the Valley from Championship side Luton Town on a deal until the end of the season.

6. Ronnie Schwartz, 67

The Danish striker is currently injured and hasn’t featured for the Addicks at all this term in real life.

5. Adam Matthews, 67

He makes the top five highest-rated Charlton players with a steady 74 for pace and 68 for physical as his two best ratings.

4. Charlie Kirk, 68

The winger swapped Crewe Alexandra for the Addicks over the summer and has been given 80 for pace and 70 for dribbling.

3. Craig MacGillivray, 68

He has become Nigel Adkins’ number one after joining from Portsmouth in the last transfer window.

2. Jake Forster-Caskey, 68

The midfielder is out injured in real life and just misses out on top spot to a fellow midfielder.

1. Harry Arter, 70

Charlton swooped to sign him on loan from Nottingham Forest and he is their highest-rated player on FIFA 22.

He has been scored 70 for physical and 69 for both shooting and passing to make him a solid option in the middle of the park.