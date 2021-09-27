Leyton Orient attacker Paul Smyth is returning to training this week.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the O’s boss Kenny Jackett has confirmed the attacker is back from injury.

Smyth, who is 24-years-old, joined the League Two side over the summer but has endured a frustrating start to the season.

He has made just one appearance for the Orient but is back in contention to play now.

‘Good addition’…

Jackett has said: “Paul Smyth will be training next week. It’s been a frustrating season for him so far and he’ll be a good addition to our frontline.”

Other team news

He also added that Adam Thompson will make his return to training over the next couple of weeks whilst midfielder Callum Reilly will miss the next three games with a groin injury.

Leyton Orient will also be without Tom James for their trip to Port Vale this weekend. He is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Frustrating draw

The O’s will be frustrated that they weren’t able to break Mansfield down and were held to a 0-0 draw.

Nevertheless, the positive for Jackett’s side is another clean sheet and they remain in the automatic promotion places.

They are four points behind top of the league Forest Green Rovers who drew 0-0 as well with Tranmere Rovers.

Leyton Orient have received a boost ahead of their clash against Port Vale with Smyth returning to training and it will be interesting to see if he plays.