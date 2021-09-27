QPR host Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday evening but the R’s could be without star player and captain Stefan Johansen.

QPR lost 2-1 away at West Brom on Friday evening. The Baggies came from a goal behind to claim the three points and alarmingly for Mark Warburton that night, Johansen was forced off with a hamstring problem.

The Norway man signed permanently from Fulham in the summer and was made club captain upon his return, having featured in all nine of QPR’s Championship fixtures so far this campaign.

“Stef’s in this morning and so is Jordy to see how they are. It’s about seeing how the boys report in,” Warburton said of Johansen’s injury status, with Jordy de Wijs also being forced off at The Hawthorns with an as yet unknown injury.

“At the moment it’s about checking personnel,” Warburton continued. “You can’t risk them if they’re not right. We’ll check them this morning and see how they are.

“We’re very careful about what we do with the boys but this (recent injuries) is purely about the demands – just the loading and the pressure on the bodies at the moment.”

Elsewhere, Sam McCallum will remain on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury v Everton earlier in the month, posing a problematic left-back position for QPR with Lee Wallace still sidelined.

Sam Field remains the other long-term absentee for the R’s who could quickly find themselves with a hefty injury list.

Birmingham City present another crucial game for QPR. The west London club have now lost their last three Championship fixtures and have dropped down into 10th after what was a bright start to the campaign.

But Birmingham have also endured a tough run of results having won just one of their last five in the league and having scored just once in their last three.

A tough game and it could be made even more so for QPR if they’re without the likes of de Wijs and Johansen.