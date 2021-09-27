Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has said that there are ‘quite a few reasons’ as to why his side have started the season slowly.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 18th position in the Championship table. They have won just twice in nine games, drawing three and losing four. Across those nine games they have scored just nine goals, whilst shipping 11 in the process.

After losing their last two games, 2-1 at home to Blackpool and 1-0 away at Reading, Middlesbrough will be looking to get points on the board against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening. The Blades sit in 11th and three points above Boro, although a win for Warnock’s side could see them leapfrog their midweek opponents.

But with Middlesbrough’s lacklustre season so far, many supporters have placed the blame on the manager. But Warnock has spoken out on exactly why he feels the campaign hasn’t begun as positively as he and the fans would have liked.

“There are quite a few reasons (behind the slow start),” he said.

“Yeah we’d like to create more. We had enough opportunities, I think we had 19 crosses [against Reading] but you wouldn’t have thought so.

“We have to work very hard. We have another difficult game on Tuesday. We have to try and create more, get the lads a bit fitter who have come from abroad and persevere. It’s all you can do, you can’t do much more.”

The ‘lads from abroad’ he is referring to are Martin Payero, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar.

Thoughts

Creating chances and scoring goals is exactly what Middlesbrough are lacking at the moment. They faced a Reading side with the worst defensive record in the division, operating with a makeshift back four with an inexperienced goalkeeper behind them, yet Boro only managed to muster two shots on target all game.

They take on Sheffield United next with the Blades unbeaten in five games. Boro will need to turn things around quickly if they are to finish in the top half, let alone the top six.