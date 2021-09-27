Manchester United have joined the race to sign Peterborough United youngster Ronnie Edwards.

Manchester United have been recommended to land the teenager by former boss Sir Alex Ferguson, as per a report by the Express.

Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford are also believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Edwards, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Enjoying Championship chance

He has made four appearances in the Championship so far this season and is being shown a lot of faith by Darren Ferguson’s side despite his tender age.

Edwards joined the Posh in August last year and made six appearances in all competitions last term as they were promoted from League One.

Prior to his move to London Road, the centre-back had risen up through the youth ranks at Barnet and had gone on to play five times for their first-team.

Wanted man

Peterborough brought him on trial before deciding to hand him a contract.

They could now face a real battle to keep hold of him in the future with Manchester United among the linked clubs.

What now

Speculation regarding Edwards’ future is always going to arise, especially if he carries on impressing.

He won’t get distracted by Premier League rumours and will want to carry on getting experience under his belt.

Peterborough also wouldn’t sell him unless the money was right.