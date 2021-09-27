Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has provided an injury update on George Maris, Kellan Gordon and Ryan Stirk.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the Stags’ manager says both Gordon and Stirk are both expected to be out for a few weeks.

Maris went off against Leyton Orient with an eye injury but isn’t likely to be sidelined.

Mansfield held the O’s to a 0-0 draw and left London with a useful point against Kenny Jackett’s highly-flying side.

Maris…

Losing Maris in the game was a blow for Clough but he believes his injury isn’t too serious. He has said: “He got banged on the side on his temple. His eye was closing up and he couldn’t see out of one eye. It’s not concussion or anything like that.”

Stirk and Gordon…

Gordon and Stirk got injured against Rochdale last weekend and both sat out of the trip to Orient.

Regarding Stirk, Clough said: “He’s got ankle ligament damage from that tackle late on in the last game against Rochdale so we just have to wait and see how long. I think it’s a few weeks at least.”

On Gordon: “He opened his knee up. I think it was in a tackle in the same game as well (Rochdale) so I think he’ll be a couple of weeks as well.”

What next?

Mansfield’s draw takes them up to 20th position in League Two after a slow start to the new season.

They are two points above the relegation zone right now.

Next up for them is a tough test against Barrow at home next weekend. The Bluebirds beat Newport County on Friday night and will be in good spirits.