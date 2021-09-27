Rotherham United could be without a couple of defenders tomorrow.

Rotherham United’s Joe Mattock suffered an achilles injury on Saturday against Crewe Alexandra and Wes Harding is suspended, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Mattock went off at half-time against the Railwaymen on Saturday.

He will now be assessed by the Millers as they prepare to lock horns with AFC Wimbledon.

Ever-present

Mattock has been a key player for Rotherham so far this season and will be missed if he is forced to sit out with injury.

The experienced full-back is now in his seventh year at the New York Stadium and has played over 200 games for the Yorkshire club.

He knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped Paul Warne’s side gain promotion twice during his time at the club.

They are hoping to do it a third time this season and they are currently sat in the Play-Offs in 5th position.

Harding out

Harding is suspended for tomorrow’s visit of Wimbledon.

He, like Mattock, has also been one of the first names on the team sheet this season but Warne will have to think about who to bring in for him.

Crewe match

Rotherham were held 1-1 by Crewe last time out and will be frustrated that they weren’t able to pick up the three points.