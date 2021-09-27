FC Halifax Town have signed goalkeeper Tom Scott following his departure from Port Vale.

The National League side have handed a deal to the young stopper, as announced by their official club website.

Scott, who is 20-years-old, was released by Port Vale at the end of last season.

Halifax have brought him in now to replace Aiden Dowling, who has returned to Championship side Blackburn Rovers after his loan spell.

Read: Port Vale looking to offload midfielder

Career to date

Scott rose up through the academy at Manchester City and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

However, he wasn’t able to make the step up into the first-team picture of the current Premier League champions.

Instead, City decided to let him leave on a permanent basis to join Port Vale in January.

Vale spell

Scott spent the second-half of last season with the Valiants and only penned a deal short-term deal with them.

He was used as back-up/competition for the League Two side before they decided not to extend his contract at the end of June.

The youngster has spent the past few months weighing up his options as a free agent but has now found a new club.

Read: Former Port Vale boss lands new role

New chapter

Scott will now compete with another former Port Vale ‘keeper in Sam Johnson for the number one spot at Halifax.

They are managed by ex-Oldham Athletic boss Pete Wild these days and are in decent form at the moment.