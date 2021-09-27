Tranmere Rovers picked up a useful point away at Forest Green Rovers last time out.

Tranmere Rovers managed to hold the League Two table toppers to a 0-0 draw.

The Whites have been defensively sound so far this season but have struggled to score goals.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Micky Mellon’s side-

Read: Former Tranmere Rovers man finds new club in the North West

More of the same needed

Forest Green are the in-form team in the fourth tier and have only lost once so far this season.

Tranmere can take encouragement from the fact they kept Rob Edward’s side at bay.

Micky Mellon’s men are unbeaten in their last two games in the league now after seeing off Salford City 2-0 in their last home game.

They are currently only two points off the Play-Offs.

Murphy recovering from injury

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy hasn’t played for the past two matches now having suffered concussion against Rochdale earlier this month.

Tranmere have done the right thing by not risking him and have placed Celtic loan man Ross Doohan between the sticks instead.

He has kept two clean sheets and Murphy faces a battle to get back in once he’s ready for action.

Read: Doncaster Rovers stance on Tranmere Rovers loanee from last season revealed

Crawley Town test

Tranmere are back in action this weekend and don’t have a mid-week fixture, which will allow their players to rest and prepare for the visit of Crawley Town.

John Yem’s side are in good form right now and are unbeaten in their last four games.