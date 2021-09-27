Wigan Athletic’s solid start to the season continued last time out with their win over Cheltenham Town.

Wigan Athletic remain top of the League One table.

Goals from Callum Lang and Charlie Wyke saw them see off Cheltenham at the DW Stadium.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Latics-

More of the same

Wigan are in great form at the moment and haven’t lost since the opening day of the season against Sunderland.

It is them and the Black Cats who are currently battling it out for top spot right now and it is Leam Richardson’s side who currently take it on goal difference.



Injury woes



Goalkeeper Jamie Jones sat out against Cheltenham on Saturday again and is currently recovering from a hand injury.

The experienced stopper has been used as Ben Amos’ back-up this term and has been replaced on the bench by young Sam Tickle over recent weeks.

Wigan have been dealt a blow with Thelo Aasgaard suffering a knee injury playing for the Under-23’s.

He now faces a spell on the sidelines which is disappointing.

Sheffield Wednesday, Gillingham clashes

Sheffield Wednesday lock horns with the ‘Tics tomorrow night in what is an exciting encounter in the third tier.

Darren Moore’s side are not doing as well as they’d hoped at the moment.

Wigan then travel to Gillingham at the weekend to take on Steve Evans’ outfit.