Charlton Athletic are back in action tomorrow night against Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton Athletic snatched a late draw against Portsmouth last time out.

The Addicks have still only won once in the league this season.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Nigel Adkins’ side-

Need a win

Charlton haven’t won in their last four games but will take encouragement from the fact they are now unbeaten in their last two.

The pressure is mounting on Adkins and their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, would have a big decision to make if they lose their next couple of matches.

They are currently sat in 22nd place in League One and are two points from safety.

Competition for places

Despite their stuttering start to the campaign, you can’t deny that Charlton don’t have decent competition and depth in their ranks.

They signed 13 players in the end in the last transfer window and have solid options despite it taking a while for the new boys to gel together.

Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi have been left out over recent weeks and it will be interesting to see when Adkins throws them back in.

Bolton, Fleetwood tests

Bolton will be a tough game on Tuesday night for the Addicks despite them losing their last two.

They then travel to Fleetwood on Saturday to face Simon Grayson’s side who haven’t lost in their last five games.