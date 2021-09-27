Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was spotted at Hull City’s clash against Stoke City on Saturday.

The ex-Blades man was in the crowd at the Bet365 Stadium as Stoke City beat Hull City 2-0, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Chris Wilder whose been watching the game heads for the exit. Ex-@HullCity players Jon Walters and Justin Whittle also watching in front of me. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) September 25, 2021

Wilder, who is 54-years-old, has been out of the dugout since leaving Bramall Lane in March.

He is now weighing up his next move in the game.

Pressure mounting on Grant McCann?

Hull haven’t won since the opening day and have slipped into the relegation zone in the Championship.

They have only scored once in their last eight games in the league as well and are struggling to get points on the board following their promotion from League One last term.

Grant McCann did an impressive job last season by guiding them to the title but his side will head back down again unless he can turn things around.

What next for Wilder?

His presence watching Hull excited many of their fans on social media but a move to the MKM Stadium would be a big surprise.

McCann has always been backed by the owners, the Allams, and they didn’t sack him after relegation from the Championship last time.

What next for Hull?

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow night against Blackpool at home before taking on Middlesbrough at the weekend.

They sit 23rd in the league table with only Derby County below them.