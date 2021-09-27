Hartlepool United will return to an EA Sports FIFA game for the first game since 2017 when FIFA 22 goes on general sale on October 1st.

These are the top 10 rated players in the squad according to the game.

10. Gavin Holohan (60)

There are five players rated at 60 overall, but only two can make this list. Holohan played a key role in Pools’ promotion season, with nine goals in 39 league games and has become a favourite.

9. Zaine Francis-Angol (60)

A late arrival from Boreham Wood last season, the defender has shown his quality in the opening weeks of the campaign with his excellent performances at both centre-back and left wing-back.

8. Timi Odusina (61)

A man of the match display in the play-off final in June summed up Odusina’s season – mostly solid and fairly unorthodox. His 61 overall rating is a reflection of that.

7. Gary Liddle (61)

Liddle proved to be a cool and authoritative figure at the heart of the defence last season, proving a shrewd acquisition following a good loan spell from Walsall.

His second spell for the club has been the rare exception to the belief that players aren’t as good the second time around.

6. Ben Killip (61)

An unfortunate injury at Boreham Wood on Easter Monday in April ruled him out of the rest of Pools’ promotion campaign, but Killip can still be proud of having the best clean sheet record in the division up to that point with 13.

5. Mark Shelton (61)

Shelton was signed by the club in 2020 after a successful loan spell from Salford and proved to be a hardworking presence in the midfield three often used by Dave Challinor.

4. Nicky Featherstone (62)

The veteran midfielder has recently passed the 300 appearance mark for the club, proving his longevity and fast becoming a club legend in part for his exploits last season.

3. Jamie Sterry (62)

A firm favourite with the fans, the right wing-back signed a new two year contract over the summer, despite interest from the likes of Notts County and Bolton.

2. David Ferguson (62)

The marauding left wing-back, like his counterpart on the right side of defence, has been rewarded for his excellent season last time out with a rating of 62.

1. Jonathan Mitchell (63)

The Hartlepool born stopper arrived in the summer after being released by Derby and currently serves as backup to Ben Killip. He is, however, the top man for Hartlepool on FIFA 22.