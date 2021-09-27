Nottingham Forest are entering a new era under Steve Cooper, with the former Swansea City boss looking to make his mark on life at the City Ground day by day.

His first game in charge of Nottingham Forest saw the points shared, with the Reds and Millwall playing out a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Now, over the course of the next seven days, he will be looking to settle in and kick on in his new role. Here, we take a look at what the next seven days will hold for Cooper and Forest.

Cooper settling in

With Chris Hughton’s tenure over and a new one beginning, Cooper will be using the next seven days to reshape day-to-day life with the club and make the necessary adjustments to suit his management.

He will be hoping this is a quick and smooth process, with Forest in need of points after a challenging start to the season.

The battle to impress the new boss

The arrival of a new manager gives players the chance to get a fresh start, so some who were maybe out of favour under Hughton will be using matches and training sessions to make a good impression on the new boss.

Competition will hopefully be rife among Cooper’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if any new names start to emerge in the starting XI, be it youth talents or out of favour players.

Barnsley, Birmingham City tests

After drawing his first game, a win over either Barnsley or Birmingham would be a big boost for Cooper.

The Tykes are a good team to face at the moment, with Markus Schopp’s side struggling for form after last season’s memorable campaign. Although, their poor form could fire them up for the clash as they hunt only a second win of the season.

Lee Bowyer’s Blues are also going through a difficult patch, winning one of their last five. They have proven to be dangerous at times, but their shaky form could help Forest enjoy a successful week.