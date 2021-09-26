Blackburn Rovers cruised to a comprehensive victory over Cardiff City last weekend, and Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping their momentum carries over into this week.

An impressive attacking display by Blackburn Rovers helped them continue their strong start to the season, something they will be hoping continues for some time yet.

Now, we take a look at the next seven days at Ewood Park, with plenty going on off the pitch in Lancashire.

Nervous injury waits

Centre-backs Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala both played roles in Blackburn’s dominant win over the Bluebirds, but they didn’t get through the game unscathed.

The skipper came off as a precaution, with Mowbray hoping he is fit and ready to face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday. Ayala managed to play the whole 90 minutes, but he struggled with cramp and is one to be careful with given his injury struggles last season.

Lenihan and Ayala will be checked over before Tuesday’s tie, so it will be hoped the pair can continue to hold down the starting spots at the heart of defence.

Contract discussions

CEO Steve Waggott confirmed last week that there is somewhat of a “Mexican stand-off” regarding some contract negotiations.

Talks will be continuing over the course of the next few months ahead of the January window, with a host of key players out of contract at the end of the season.

It awaits to be seen if further information emerges over this week, with some important deals to secure.

Huddersfield Town, Blackpool ties

The next seven days bring two games for Blackburn before the international break.

First up is Huddersfield Town, who will be determined to correct their recent faltering form, losing three of their last four after a strong start to the season.

Blackpool are next up after the Terriers, with Neil Critchley’s side enjoying a turnaround in form after a challenging start to life back in the second-tier.

Two games and two tough tests for Blackburn, who will be determined to prove their top-six credentials.