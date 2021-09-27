Sheffield Wednesday will check on the fitness of Barry Bannan ahead of their clash with Wigan Athletic, after he picked up a knee injury against Ipswich Town.

The Wednesday skipper has been a mainstay in Darren Moore’s side this season, playing every minute of every League One game before their draw against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Bannan started the game, but was forced off not long after the hour mark after picking up a knock to his knee, making way for Callum Paterson.

Now, Yorkshire Live has stated that the Owls will “check on” his fitness ahead of their upcoming clash with Wigan Athletic.

The tie sees Wednesday test themselves against Leam Richardson’s league leaders, a task that could become even more difficult if they’re without Bannan.

Bannan has remained a standout player for Moore’s side since their relegation, scoring one goal and providing one assist in nine League One games so far this season.

Options are in place if he misses out, but it will be hoped that the skipper is fit and ready for the test against the Latics.

Who could come into the side?

Moore could bring Paterson in to replace Bannan, as he did during the Ipswich tie.

Another option could be bringing Saido Berahino into a more central role and putting a winger in the starting XI, such as Sylla Sow or Theo Corbeanu.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru would also be an option as well as others, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Bannan is ruled out.