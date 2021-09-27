Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is hoping to have defender Daniel Ayala fit and ready for their midweek clash with Huddersfield Town after cramping up during the win over Cardiff City.

Daniel Ayala managed to play all 90 minutes of Blackburn Rovers’ comprehensive win over Cardiff City, although he did struggle with cramp at times.

Heading into their next game, it is hoped that there is nothing more serious behind it, with the Spaniard struggling with injuries over the course of the 2020/21 campaign at Ewood Park.

Now, ahead of the clash with the Terriers, manager Tony Mowbray has provided some insight on Ayala’s fitness.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Blackburn boss has said he will be checked on before the tie against Huddersfield, saying that he hopes to have everyone available for the game.

He went on to add that his fingers are crossed for Ayala, as he looks to take a strong squad to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“We’ll see how he is.

“Hopefully, everyone is available. Hopefully, for Daniel it was a bit of cramp because he had to work very hard for us.

“Fingers crossed he will be ready for Tuesday.”

With a quick turnaround between their win over Cardiff and their trip to Huddersfield, it awaits to be seen if Ayala is deemed fit and ready to start at the heart of defence once again.

A strong start to the season

After an injury-hit first season with Rovers, Ayala has enjoyed a successful start to the 2021/22 season.

The experienced defender has put in some thoroughly impressive performances for Mowbray’s side, netting in the wins over Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town.

Ayala has played in every Championship game so far, and it will be hoped that that can continue long into the season.