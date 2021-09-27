Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has admitted the club will look into taking Connor Wickham out of their 25-man EFL squad if his injury rules him out for the rest of the year.

With their attacking options limited, Preston North End delved into the free agent market to bring Connor Wickham to Deepdale.

The 28-year-old had been training with the Lilywhites for a period before earning a deal, building his way up to full fitness before his first appearance in their 1-1 draw against West Brom last week.

However, he was forced off in the early stages of Preston’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town, and the injury could put his position in the squad in jeopardy.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Frankie McAvoy has said that they are waiting on a specialist’s verdict before making any decisions, but will look at taking him out of their 25-man squad if he is out until the new year.

Here’s what McAvoy had to say on the matter:

“We will see how Connor is once we get the specialists’ opinion back on him and recommendations – we will see what happens there.

“We just need to wait and see what comes back and if that does (that he will be missing until new year), we will probably look to try and do that (take him out).

“We’d need to try and see if that was an option.”

Wickham and Preston now face a nervous wait on the severity of his hamstring injury, and it will be hoped that it isn’t as bad as feared as he begins to settle into life with his new club.

Options in his absence

A strike partnership of Emil Riis and Sean Maguire has been McAvoy’s go-to so far this season, with no natural strikers on the bench for their recent draw against Birmingham City.

Scott Sinclair can be deployed upfront if needs be, so we may see that in the coming weeks, with Ched Evans currently sidelined.