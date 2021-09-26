Sheffield Wednesday will be without midfielder George Byers for their midweek clash with Wigan Athletic, Darren Moore has confirmed.

The summer signing has been absent from Sheffield Wednesday’s last two games, watching on from the sidelines as they played out consecutive 1-1 draws with Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town.

Byers had been involved in every League One matchday prior, featuring against Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle while remaining an unused substitute against Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United.

However, it seems he is set for a little longer on the sidelines yet, with Darren Moore providing an update.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore confirmed that Byers is currently working with the physios as he looks to get back to 100%.

The 25-year-old has been struggling with a “little bit of tightness” and will not feature against Wigan Athletic, Moore said.

Here’s what he had to say:

“George is working at the minute with the physios and we are making sure he is right before we unleash him again.

“George had a little bit of tightness. It is nothing substantial.

“We are making sure when we get him back that he is ready.

“Do I think George will be ready for Tuesday? No, but maybe we will have a look in regards to the weekend and see how he goes.”

With next weekend’s tie against Oxford United mentioned as a potential return date for Byers, it will be interesting to see if he can make the necessary progress this week to be in contention for the tie.

Who has started in his absence?

Summer signing Dennis Adeniran has started in the last two games for Moore’s side, with Sam Hutchinson partnering him in the middle of the park against Shrewsbury and Lewis Wing featuring alongside him against Ipswich.

Hutchinson dropped into centre-back against the Tractor Boys, so it awaits to be seen who is deployed in the middle of the park against Wigan, with Byers set to watch on from the sidelines again.