All the excitement is now building as FIFA 22 is out this Thursday and the ratings of each player has become available online.

Here is a look at Huddersfield Town’s FIFA 22 ratings to see who their highest-rated players are.

10. Josh Koroma – 68

It’s a real surprise that Koroma is only 10th on the list, having found himself in the form of his life at the start of the season up until he got injured you could argue he would be rated higher had he kept himself fit. Having said that he has jumped from 59 last year and from a bronze card to a silver, this is highly impressive and shows the rise he has had in the past 12 months regardless of his big injury lay off.

9. Rolando Aarons – 68

Having moved from Newcastle United to Huddersfield last year he has had plenty of injury problems himself at the back end of last season which has carried on into this season. His rating stays the same compared to last season which isn’t surprising.

8. Tom Lees – 69

The new recruit from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer has boosted Towns defence massively. His rating stays the same from the previous year which is no surprise considering the amount of football he has played in the past 12 months with quite a few injury issues. When he is in the side, he produces and is a reliable defender who has looked solid for Huddersfield since he’s come in.

7. Matty Pearson – 69

The new recruit from Luton Town, Matty Pearson has slotted in very nicely at Huddersfield. He is a no-nonsense defender you need at the back. His rating has increased by one which is credit to him and the work he has put in, fully deserving of the slight increase.

6. Jordan Rhodes – 69

Having resigned Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, he is a goal scorer and there is no surprise here that his rating stays the same from the previous year. His level is a solid number year in year out.

5. Duane Holmes – 70

Having signed Holmes in January 2021 from Derby County, he has dropped one rating this year which comes as no surprise to Town fans who have barely seen anything from him apart from the odd game. He has struggled to find any form with his rating reflecting that down to 70 from 71 last year

4. Lewis O’Brien – 71

O’Brien’s rating has increased by two from the previous year and this is absolutely no surprise, the past 12 months he has been in the form of his life and is now one of the key players for Huddersfield. He has recently signed a new contract which is thoroughly deserved and as is his rating increase which propels him into a silver card.

3. Pipa – 71

Pipa has been impressive since signing from Espanyol, his increase of two is thoroughly deserved and is a key player for Town when he is fit.

2. Jonathan Hogg – 71

Hogg is a outstanding performer week in week out. His rating has increased by two which is deserving for the work he does and the impact he makes on matches. He isn’t afraid to put a tackle in.

1, Harry Toffolo 71

Toffolo’s rise from 65 to 71 this year shows how far he has come since joining Town from Lincoln. The work he puts in and the quality he has is for all to see, he finds himself the best player for the Terriers in FIFA 22.