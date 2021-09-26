Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has heaped praise on loaned in wing-back Djed Spence after his performance in the draw against Millwall.

In Cooper’s first game in charge at the City Ground, he operated with a 3-4-3, with Djed Spence and Max Lowe selected in the wing-back roles.

Both put in impressive performances in the tie, with Middlesbrough loanee Spence named Man of the Match in what was his third game in a Nottingham Forest shirt.

Now, the 21-year-old has received high praise for his performance from new manager Cooper.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Cooper labelled Spence and Lowe’s performances as “outstanding”, agreeing with the decision to name the former as Man of the Match.

The Forest boss went on to add that the pair did exactly as he would hope wing-backs would do, bombing up and down the flanks all game long.

“The wing-backs were outstanding, both of them.

“Djed got the Man of the Match and I agree with that. I don’t think Max was too far behind him too.

“When you play three at the back, you need wing-backs who do a bit of everything including running up and down the pitch all game. They did that.”

With Spence making a good impression in his first outing under Cooper, it will be hoped by both loan club Forest and parent club Middlesbrough that he can continue to put in strong performances and nail down a spot in the starting XI at the City Ground.

Competition for a starting role

Spence is naturally the first choice at right wing-back as it stands, with Jordi Osei-Tutu and Mohamed Drager both currently sidelined, while Carl Jenkinson remains out of contention.

It will be hoped that both Drager and Osei-Tutu can return soon to bring some competition to Cooper’s side, so it will be interesting to see if Spence can maintain his spot in the starting XI.