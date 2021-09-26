Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has revealed summer signing Scott Dann is closing in on full fitness as he waits for his Royals’ debut.

The Royals have endured some rotten luck when it comes to injuries in the early stages of the season.

A makeshift centre-back partnership of Andy Yiadom and Josh Laurent was deployed for Reading’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, with Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre all sidelined through injury.

Alongside those blows, summer signing Scott Dann is still working his way back to full fitness.

Now, an update on the experienced defender’s fitness has emerged, with the news giving fans reason to be encouraged.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic confirmed that Dann is having his fitness assessed every day, revealing that he is closing in on a return to action.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It [his fitness] is [assessed] on a daily basis.

“He had a very good session before the game. He went for a session at Bearwood and I spoke with him and he said he was feeling fine.

“He is getting there and he is in the final stage of getting fit.”

With injuries ravaging Paunovic’s centre-back ranks, it will be hoped that Dann can be fully fit and ready for action as soon as possible.

What next for Reading?

With all the currently absent centre-backs, excluding Dann, all set for a little while out yet, the win over Middlesbrough won’t be the last time Paunovic is forced into fielding a makeshift back line.

Dann’s return will be a big boost, but either Laurent or Yiadom, likely the latter, could yet stay at centre-back. Youngster Michael Stickland is an option if Paunovic would rather a natural centre-back, so it will be interesting to see who plays against Derby County.