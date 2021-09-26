QPR have confirmed the departure of young goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney, who joins National League South side Bath City on loan.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window has now been done and dusted for almost a month, EFL clubs are still allowed to offload players to non-league sides.

It allows clubs to send young talents out on loan, giving them the chance to pick up senior experience elsewhere. Championship side QPR have moved to do this, with the R’s confirming the temporary departure of young shot-stopper Murphy Mahoney.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Mahoney, who is 19 years old, has linked up with Bath City on a short-term deal.

The move sees him link up with the National League South outfit on a month-long loan, giving him the chance to get more senior experience under his belt away from the QPR academy.

It will be hoped that his stint with the Romans helps him develop his game further as he looks to forge a career in the senior game and potentially in Mark Warburton’s senior team.

The latest out on loan

Mahoney is the latest in a long list of players to leave QPR on loan.

Macauley Bonne, Niko Hamalainen, Conor Masterson, Faysal Bettache, Mide Shodipo and Charlie Kelman are all out on loan as Warburton looks to give them game time they wouldn’t have got had they stayed with Rangers.

U23s pair Amrit Bansal-McNulty and Hamzad Kargbo are also out on temporary deals, joining Crawley Town and Southend United respectively in the summer window.