Blackburn Rovers star Darragh Lenihan was taken off as a precaution in the win against Cardiff City, manager Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Mowbray’s side cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win over Cardiff City at the weekend, making a statement victory in front of the Ewood Park faithful.

It was an eye-catching attacking display by Blackburn Rovers, put their defensive work didn’t go unnoticed either, despite not quite being able to keep a clean sheet. Captain Darragh Lenihan impressed at the heart of defence, before making way for Hayden Carter during the second half.

Now, an update has emerged on why Lenihan was taken off, with Mowbray keeping one eye on their midweek tie against Huddersfield Town.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray has said that the Irishman was feeling his groin.

It prompted them to bring him off as a precaution, with youngster Carter seeing out the game.

“He was feeling his groin,” Mowbray revealed.

“So at 4-0 we brought him off to try and protect him because we’ve got another game on Tuesday.”

With Carlos Corberan’s Terriers up next and Rovers determined to maintain a decent start to the season, it will be hoped that Lenihan can feature at centre-back on Tuesday night.

Who could come in if he’s absent?

Blackburn will be hoping their decision to bring him off against Mick McCarthy’s side pays off, with Lenihan hopefully involved again on Tuesday.

However, if needs be, there is a solid option available. Carter has impressed in the early stages of the season and Mowbray would be more than willing to start the former Burton Albion loan ace if needed.

Scott Wharton is still working his way back to full fitness, while Jan Paul van Hecke is also set to be sidelined until after the next international break.