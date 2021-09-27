We are just several days away from the release of the new FIFA 22 game and the ratings of players have already been released.

Here is a close look at Preston North End’s ratings, more specifically their top 10 highest-rated players.



10. Ben Whiteman – 70

Coming in at 10th on the list is Preston’s midfield maestro Ben Whiteman. Surprisingly, Whiteman has remained the same rating as last year’s FIFA despite having a solid five months with Doncaster Rovers before moving to Preston in January and starting very well.

9. Greg Cunningham – 70

Greg Cunningham returned to Preston from Cardiff City back in January and despite being one of Preston’s more consistent performers in the second half of last season, Cunningham has received a downgrade of two from his rating in FIFA 21 which was 72.



8. Daniel Iversen – 70

In just five months at Preston last season, Daniel Iversen made a very solid claim to be Preston’s player of the season. Iversen has been given a deserved plus three upgrade from his FIFA card last season after majorly impressing during his loan spell from Leicester. Iversen has of course now rejoined Preston on loan for another season.

7. Izzy Brown – 70

Izzy Brown signed for Preston this summer after his contract with Chelsea expired. Brown is yet to play for Preston in a competitive game due to suffering a nasty Achilles injury which will likely see him out for the rest of the season. Brown had a disappointing loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season and that has been reciprocated in his rating in this year’s FIFA, he has been given a downgrade of one.

6. Tom Barkhuizen – 71

In FIFA 22, Tom Barkhuizen is officially the fastest player in the Championship with a pace rating of 94. In terms of his overall rating, Barkhuizen has been given a downgrade of one despite playing 45 league games for Preston last season and being relatively consistent.

5. Scott Sinclair – 72

Despite being arguably Preston’s highest performing player last season with nine goals and one assist, Preston’s experienced winger Scott Sinclair has not managed to get an upgrade in FIFA 22. Sinclair remains 72 rated which was also his rating in FIFA 21.



4. Patrick Bauer – 72

After only making 12 league appearances last year due to suffering an injury in December, Preston’s German defender Patrick Bauer has seen his FIFA rating go down by one. This rating could be seen as harsh as Bauer was actually very good before his injury and has bounced back well for Preston this season.

3. Ryan Ledson – 72



After winning Preston’s Player of the Year award last year, Ryan Ledson has been given a massive upgrade of five from his FIFA rating last year which was 67. Ledson massively impressed last season which was his first season at Preston where he has been given a consistent run in the side. A much deserved upgrade for the midfielder.

2. Daniel Johnson – 72

After failing to replicate his form which he showed in the 2019-20 season, Daniel Johnson has been given a downgrade of two following a pretty underwhelming season for Preston last year. Last season, Johnson managed 12 less goal contributions in the exact same games played as the previous season where he impressed.

1. Alan Browne – 73

Coming in as Preston’s highest-rated player in FIFA 22 is Preston’s captain Alan Browne. Browne has retained the exact same rating as he had in FIFA 21. With such a well rounded FIFA card, Browne is actually very high up in terms of overall stats for any player in the Championship in FIFA 22.