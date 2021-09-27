The full release of FIFA 22 is this week which means all player ratings are now available to see.

Here is a close look at Rotherham United’s top 10 highest-rated players on FIFA 22.

10. Jamie Lindsay – 67

Some Rotherham fans may be surprised that Jamie Lindsay is this low. The Scottish midfielder has been upgraded by two ratings after being one of the standout players at the club last season. But, the fact Lindsay was injured for a slightly large period of time, it is understandable we haven’t seen a bigger upgrade.

9. Kieran Sadlier – 67

Another surprise early on in the list as Kieran Sadlier has kept the same rating as he was on FIFA 21, despite only making 15 league appearances last season.

8. Angus MacDonald – 67

In Rotherham’s favoured back three system, Angus MacDonald was a regular on the left side of the defence. The centre-half also kept the same rating as last year.

7. Shane Ferguson – 67

Yet another 67 rated player who has not had a rating change from FIFA 21 as summer signing Shane Ferguson is the next on the list. The wide-midfielder spent the last 5 years at Millwall and has already shown signs of what he is made of so far this season.

6. Michael Smith – 67

This is probably the most harsh rating of them all. Rotherham United’s top scorer last season and current top scorer Michael Smith is the 6th highest-rated player at the club on FIFA 22.

5. Wes Harding – 68

The Jamaican international is without a doubt one of the Millers’ best players on his day. Harding regularly featured in the back three system, but did spent some time playing right-wing-back, which is his position for this year’s FIFA.

4. Freddie Ladapo – 68

The nine goals in the Championship last season was enough for Freddie Ladapo to earn him self an upgrade of one from FIFA 21. Surprisingly, he is higher-rated than his striking partner, Michael Smith.

3. Joe Mattock – 68

The second longest-serving player at the club, Joe Mattock, is the joint third highest-rated on FIFA 22. This comes as a shock as Mattock has failed to show his quality that he did a few years back for the Millers.

2. Daniel Barlaser – 69

Rotherham’s magical player in the middle of the park, Daniel Barlaser, has seen himself earn an upgrade of two from last year’s FIFA, which is probably the most deserved one yet as he continues to show his quality to cement himself as one of the club’s best players.

1. Michael Ihiekwe – 70

The League One 2019/20 defender of the season is the highest-rated Rotherham player on FIFA 22. Some may say Michael Ihiekwe hasn’t shown how good he really is so far this season and towards the back end of last season, but there’s no doubt he is one of Rotherham United’s best players on his day.