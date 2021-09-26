Modern football has taken some twists and turns. Heroes and villains are born over night but few stories eclipse that of the re-birth of Coventry City, and their modern day messiah – Mark Robins.

It’s been 1666 days since Robins took charge of Coventry City for a second time in his managerial career. After stints at both Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United he was back with the Sky Blues but little did anyone know that the former Manchester United striker was about to embark on one of modern day football’s most miraculous recoveries, in an underdog story of hardship that still reads to this day.

A 3-0 win over Peterborough United yesterday was the 96th of Robins’ second Coventry City stint, his first being in his second game back at the club – a 2-1 win over Port Vale on March 21st 2017. Robins took over immediately after Russell Slade’s departure with Coventry City sitting at the foot of the League One table. Despite a determined fightback and an unprecedented win over Oxford United in the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, the Sky Blues would succumb to relegation into the fourth-tier of English Football in 2017, marking their return to that level for the first time since 1959.

It’s easy to forget that Coventry City were a top-tier side for 32 years. They were one of the founding members of the Premier League but would become something of a crisis club throughout the course of the last decade. The club were plunged into administration in 2013 and faced the threat of liquidation over a row with the former owners of the Ricoh Arena, with fan protested against Coventry City’s still current owners SISU having marred the same period in the club’s history.

Coventry City were rock-bottom in every sense of the word but going into the 2017/18 campaign – Robins’ first full semester back in the dugout – optimism was quietly brewing after their cup success and late respite the season before. The club would eventually embark on their second trip to Wembley in as many seasons, beating Exeter City 3-1 in front of more than 50,000 spectators in the League Two play-off final after a 6th-place finish.

The next two seasons in League One would see Coventry City go through yet more stadium agony. After an impressive 8th-place finish in the 2018/19 season they agreed a ground share with Birmingham City in 2019. Coventry fans had to travel a full 18 miles to watch their beloved team play out their home fixtures yet despite the hardship that was thrust onto the club, players and fans combined with the sheer anxiety and uncertainty of the pandemic, Coventry City prevailed to eventually be crowned League One champions in only their second season of competing in the division.

This is where Robins’ Coventry City story became quite impeccable. It was already miraculous how he steadied the ship, preventing Coventry City from completely falling off the face of English football to bring his club back into the third-tier via two winning trips to Wembley. But returning to the second-tier of English football, battered and bruised from the chaos of their off-field antics which leaves them operating on a shoestring to this day, Robins’ Sky Blues proved a force in the Championship and a favoured team of the neutral viewers, eventually achieving a highly commendable 16th-place finish last time round.

Coventry weren’t afraid of the Championship. They weren’t afraid of the league’s big-hitters and big spenders and neither was Robins. Time and time again he’s mixed up the way his side play football and each time it’s been to great effect, doing so with a host of young players whose respect for their manager and the badge is so obvious as to only be respected in the same way. This season, Coventry City have been the Championship’s surprise package having claimed 19 points from their opening nine games of the season to find themselves in 3rd, wedged between two sides who were playing in the Premier League last season in West Brom and Fulham.

The modern rebirth of Coventry City is a long and arduous story yet it spans only as long as Robins’ four-and-a-half year tenure at the club. What he’s achieved in such a short space of time and against such highly-stacked odds is without doubt a folklore tale of English football and the main character in it is rightfully gaining more and more plaudits by the day. Robins is a messiah among the people of Coventry not only for what he’s done for the football club itself, but for what the team’s success has done for the city too and what’s more is that he’s being hailed among some of the best tactical managers in the entire country.

Coventry City are firmly back on the map. They’re rapidly becoming a team which others will look to for inspiration and motivation. Now back at their home and playing in front of an ever-growing crowd of over 20,000, there’s little evidence to suggest that Coventry City’s Premier League pilgrimage under Robins is peaking, but the challenges ahead will prove the most demanding of all. Keeping Robins happy and in place has to be of the utmost important to the board and likewise the fans who’ve played as big a part in this operation as any. Coventry City have so many things that football clubs crave and money can’t buy, and it’s making for truly unbelievable viewing.