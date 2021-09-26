Hull City striker Josh Magennis has suffered an ankle injury.

A time frame for the length of his absence hasn’t been specified yet, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Things not getting any better for @HullCity . George Honeyman out for the next two games with a groin injury. Magennis is an ankle injury but no time-frame specified. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) September 26, 2021

The Tigers have also been dealt a blow with midfielder George Honeyman suffering another setback.

Grant McCann’s side are in dire form at the moment and lost 2-0 to Stoke City yesterday.

Magennis, who is 31-years-old, has made seven appearances so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

The Northern Ireland international plays every week under McCann and they will hope he isn’t out for too long.

He played a key role in their promotion from League One last term and scored 19 goals in all competitions.

The former Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man was replaced up top by Tyler Smith yesterday.

Hull haven’t won since their opening day of the season triumph over Preston North End and have only scored once since then.

The Tigers appear to be in serious trouble and the pressure is starting to mount on boss McCann from sections of their supporters.

Their recruitment over the summer was largely based around signing players from the lower leagues on free transfers and the squad is lacking that bit of Championship experience.

Next up for Hull is a big game against Blackpool on Tuesday before they take on Middlesbrough next weekend.