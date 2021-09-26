Wigan Athletic’s strong start to the season has continued following their 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town yesterday.

Wigan Athletic are currently top of the League One table above Sunderland on goal difference.

Their chairman, Talal Al-Hamad, has sent a message on his Twitter page after yesterday’s victory (see tweet below).

Great win! The team spirit and harmony created between the players in a short period of time is nothing short of extraordinary. 👏🏼 Up The Leam Richardson's Tics 🔵⚪️ 🔝#wafc #BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/IBDl7BVu81 — Talal Al Hammad | طلال الحماد (@TalalAlHammad32) September 25, 2021

The Latics’ chief has praised the team spirit and harmony in the squad.

Another three points

They have lost just once in the league so far this season and that came on the opening day.

Cheltenham went into the match yesterday on a four-game unbeaten streak and were eager to cause a shock at the DW Stadium.

However, Leam Richardson’s side were on their game and bounced back from their Carabao Cup exit in mid-week in style.

Callum Lang opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes and the hosts went into half-time a goal to the good.

They then struck early in the second-half through Charlie Wyke, who has now scored three in his last two games.

What next?

Wigan have a big game on Tuesday on home soil against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls drew 1-1 away to Ipswich Town yesterday and were denied the win by a late Conor Chaplin goal.

Richardson’s side then travel to Kent next weekend to take on Gillingham away.

The Gills drew 1-1 away at Oxford United yesterday and are in 19th position right now.