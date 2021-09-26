Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Portsmouth yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s slow start to the season has continued with another draw against Danny Cowley’s side.

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, has taken to Twitter to send a message (see tweet below).

2-2. Another draw #cafc. We were better than that and need to get results. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 25, 2021

He says they need to start getting results after yet another game without a win.

Pompey draw

Charlton have only won once so far this term and are currently in the bottom three in League One.

The pressure is on Nigel Adkins now to turn their fortunes around.

Portsmouth took the lead in the sixth minute yesterday through Ronan Curtis and went into half-time a goal to the good.

Charlton bounced back after the interval and equalised through midfielder Sean Clare.

Pompey thought they’d snatched a winner with Marcus Harness’ strike on 72 minutes, only the hosts to get a late equaliser with young striker Josh Davison getting the goal.

What next

Charlton are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Bolton Wanderers and will be desperate to get three points.

They then face a tricky trip to Fleetwood Town next weekend.

The next two games are big ones for the Addicks and Sandgaard would have a decision to make regarding Adkins’ future if they are unable to win either.

They are currently sat in 22nd position and are two points from safety.