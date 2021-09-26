Charlton Athletic received a couple of enquiries about the availability of Ronnie Schwartz last month.

Charlton Athletic Director of Football Steve Gallen has revealed the striker was wanted elsewhere in his Q + A with the Supporter’s Trust.

However, the attacker stayed at the Valley in the end and is currently recovering from injury.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, has struggled to make an impact since making the move to England in January.

‘Couple of enquiries’…

Gallen has said: “Ronnie is injured and back in the Denmark at the moment.

“We are all disappointed with the whole situation. We had a couple of enquiries for him at the end of the window but they didn’t come to fruition.

“When he gets back we’ll support him and try to get him fit and back for us and trying to get in the team.”

Current situation

Schwartz’s contract at Charlton expires at the end of this season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of June next year.

He has only scored once in 16 games so far for the Addicks and is yet to feature this term.

Gallen has hinted he will be involved once he is back fit and ready for action.

Career to date

Schwartz scored a combined 18 goals in the Danish Super League before moving to Charlton, having also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

He has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past.

