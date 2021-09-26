Bognor Regis Town have signed Harrison Brook following his departure from Portsmouth.

The non-league side have offered a contract to the youngster, as announced by their official club website.

Brook, who is 18-years-old, left Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent but has found a new club now.

‘We are delighted’…

Bognor Regis boss, Robbie Blake, has said: “Harrison has been training with us for the past couple of weeks, having left Portsmouth in the summer, and is a player we believe will flourish with us.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club and we look forward to working with him.”

Career to date



Brook rose up through the academy at Portsmouth and was a regular for the Hampshire side at various youth levels over the past few years.

The League One outfit handed him his senior debut last season in the EFL Trophy but that was his only first-team appearance.

Danny Cowley’s side then lost him this past summer when his contract expired at the end of June.

Southampton trial

Brook had a trial at Southampton over the summer, as per a report by The News.

However, the Premier League side decided not to hand him a contract in the end.



New club

Bognor Regis have now swooped in and offered the teenager a deal.

They play their football in the Isthmian League Premier Division and have a few former Pompey players in their ranks like Calvin Davies and Bradley Lethbridge.