Hartlepool United are casting an eye over free agent striker JJ Hooper.

Hartlepool United have the attacker in on trial, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hooper, who is 27-years-old, last played for Barnet in the National League.

The Hartlepool Mail say he is working on his fitness with the Pools as he searches for a new club.

Read: Hartlepool United have players in on trial who are keen to earn deals

Current situation

Hooper’s contract at Barnet expired at the end of June after he scored eight goals in 27 games in all competitions last season.

He had previously spent the campaign before with Wrexham.

Early career

The striker started his career in non-league with Cray Wanderers before Newcastle United swooped to sign him as a youngster in 2011.

He never made a senior appearance for the Magpies but gained experience out on loan at Darlington and Workington.

Hooper was released by Newcastle in 2013 and was subsequently snapped up by Northampton Town.

Recent spells

He spent a year on the books with the Cobblers before spells at Havant and Waterlooville, Port Vale, Grimsby Town and Bromley.

Read: Hartlepool United may have to rest key player at some point

Thoughts?

It isn’t clear whether Hooper is training with Hartlepool to keep fit or whether they see him as a potential signing.

He has scored goals in the National League over recent years and would give Dave Challinor’s side another option in attack if they decide to sign him.