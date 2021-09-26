Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles is ‘still being chased’ by Scottish outfit Hibernian, reports Alan Nixon.

Charles, 25, was a target of Hibernian’s in the summer transfer window.

Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) that Hibs enquired about the potential signing of Charles over the summer and that they’ll try their luck again in the January transfer window.

Nixon also goes on to write how the striker – who scored 19 goals in League One last time round – has angered the Accrington Stanley officials by refusing to sign a long-term deal with the club, having subsequently been dropped by manager John Coleman.

Charles has now been left out of the last two matchday squads, in which Accrington have claimed just one point and conceded seven as they find themselves 7th-place of the League One table after a bright start to the campaign.

The Northern Irishman is out of contract next summer, having failed to score in any of his six League One outings so far this season.

Up next for Stanley is a trip to Oxford United in midweek.