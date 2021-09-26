Former Manchester City chief Garry Cook is ‘still in the chase’ to take over at Derby County.

The Sun reported earlier in the year that Cook, a British sports executive, administrator and former CEO of Manchester City, was behind an American takeover bid at Derby County.

Cook is backed by US funding and remains an interested party for Derby County who were this week entered into administration.

Since, it’s been revealed that there are several potential buyers interested in taking control of the crisis club and now Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) that Cook is one of them.

Previously, Cook and his American comrades were unable to complete a takeover deal because of the Rams’ ongoing feud with the English Football League.

Now with that seemingly drawing to a close, which looks likely to result in a further 9-point deduction for Derby County, Cook and his backers ‘could be open to a deal if the price is right’ according to Nixon, who goes on to reveal how Rams boss Wayne Rooney is ‘central’ to Cook’s plans for the club.

The club has mounds of debt as it stands. Reports have totalled these debts towards the £100million mark but the club’s administrators have spoken optimistically about the future of Derby County, though finding a buyer remains a pressing issue.

Up next for Rooney’s side is a home clash v Reading in midweek.