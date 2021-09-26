Coventry City want to secure the future of striker Matty Godden, who’s out of contract next summer.

Godden, 30, sees his current Coventry City deal expire next summer.

The striker has been with Coventry City since joining ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 14 goals in League One that season to help Mark Robins’ to promotion into the Championship.

Now though, Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) that Robins is ‘in talks’ with Godden over an extended deal for the Englishman, who’s scored one goal in five Championship outings so far this campaign.

The Sky Blue shave enjoyed an unprecedentedly fine start to the new season – a 3-0 win over Peterborough United yesterday sees Coventry City into 3rd-place of the Championship table after the opening nine games of the campaign, having claimed an impressive 19 points so far.

Robins’ side are playing some fine football and they currently boast the best defensive record in the division having only conceded six goals in their nine Championship outings this season.

But the club has a handful of names out of contract next summer and Godden is one of them – Robins seems to be finalising the striker’s future in good time and it’ll retain some sort of depth within his attacking options going forward.

Up next for Coventry City is a trip to Luton Town in midweek.