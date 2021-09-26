James Garner has a ‘break clause’ in his Nottingham Forest loan deal, reveals Alan Nixon.

Nixon reveals in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) that Garner can return to parent club Manchester United in January should he fall out of favour at Nottingham Forest.

But that seems unlikely given that newly-installed Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper was previously keen on the 20-year-old at Swansea City.

Swansea City were linked with a summer loan move for the Englishman whilst Cooper was still at the helm. But the highly-rated Manchester United academy graduate returned to the City Ground where he spent the second half of last season, scoring four goals in 20 Championship outings under departed Reds boss Chris Hughton.

Since, Garner has featured five times in the Championship upon his return to Forest but has failed to claim any goal involvements.

He played the full 90 minutes v Millwall on Saturday afternoon – Cooper’s first game in the Forest dugout which ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a second-half goal from on loan full-back Max Lowe.

Garner will be a hugely important player for Cooper this season – he showed last time round that he’s one of the most well-rounded and exciting midfielders in the Championship and with Cooper now at the helm, Garner’s place in the Forest starting line up seems to be secure.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Barnsley in midweek.