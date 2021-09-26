Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could remain on loan with Notts County if he impresses, reports Alan Nixon.

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) that Patterson could remain on loan with National League side Notts County should he impress whilst on loan.

The 21-year-old joined the club on a short-term loan this week and made his debut for the club during their 1-0 loss at Altrincham yesterday.

Patterson is a product of the Black Cats’ youth academy and made his league debut for the club this season, featuring twice in League One before securing a loan move to Notts County.

He’s quickly fallen down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light after the arrival Ron-Thorben Hoffman but the youngster has the chance to gain some quality experience in the National League this season.

It’s only a short-term deal, due to expire on October 26th. But should the Englishman put in some good performances then both Sunderland and Notts County could come to an agreement for Patterson to remain at the club for a little while longer.

Lee Johnson’s side beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in League One yesterday to remain joint-top of the table with leaders Wigan Athletic.