Derby County’s administrators could turn to American investment form MSD Holdings UK Ltd in their bid to finance the club through administration.

MSD Holdings are Derby County’s main creditors.

The American investment firm have already lent £30million to Rams owner Mel Morris as per Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) and now they could lend a further £2-3million on a ‘short-term basis’.

Nixon goes on to write how, if said deal if done in good time then it means the players can be paid on time and in full this month and avoid them going onto a deferral plan which would see them paid just a third of their salary.

This could trigger a suspended 3-point penalty that the Rams have hanging over them for a single late payment of players and staff last season – that combined with their already-applied 12-point deduction for entering into administration and a likely 9-point deduction for breaching financial regulations could see them suffer a mammoth 24-point deduction throughout the course of this campaign.

Andrew Hosking, Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson of Quantuma are the club’s administrators. They’ve spoken positively this week about the club’s fortunes going forward but the Rams still face extreme hardship in the immediate future.

They currently sit rooted to the bottom of the Championship table on -2 points after incurring their administration points deduction, followed by a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United yesterday.

The club desperately needs to find a buyer to secure their long-term future.