Hull City have joined Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan, with the Dons hopeful of securing a new deal for the midfield maestro.

The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg. 63) reports that Hartigan, 21, is now wanted by both Hull City and Bolton Wanderers.

Alan Nixon had previously linked Bolton with the midfielder (Sun on Sunday, 19.09) and now claims that Championship strugglers Hull City have joined the race despite their looming transfer embargo.

In eight League One appearances so far this season, the Englishman has scored once and assisted three, helping AFC Wimbledon on their way to a surprisingly strong start to the new season.

Mark Robinson’s side currently sit in 8th-place of the table after nine games having lost their last three in all competitions now, including a 2-1 defeat away at Shrewsbury Town in League One yesterday.

After an impressive start to the new campaign then, the Dons want to reward Hartigan with a pay rise and an extended deal but they could yet face some January interest from the likes of Bolton and Hull City.

The Trotters are competing in League One this season and sit a place behind AFC Wimbledon in the table, with last season’s League One championship Hull sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table and looking good for a relegation battle this season.