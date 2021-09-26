Steve McClaren ‘will be the first major casualty’ of Derby County’s financial cutbacks, reports The Sun on Sunday.

McClaren, 60, is a senior adviser at Derby County.

The former England and Derby County manager was brought into the club back in November but was only hired on a consultancy basis and Alan Nixon says in The Sun on Sunday (26.09.21, pg, 63) that McClaren is ‘easy to let go’.

But McClaren has a potential new job lined up with either FIFA or UEFA. Nixon goes on to reveal that both footballing bodies are considering McClaren for a role in their ‘think tanks’ after his probable Pride Park exit.

Derby County have now officially entered into administration having appointed Andrew Hosking, Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson of Quantuma as their administrators.

The Rams have already suffered a 12-point deduction for their administration process but face further sanctions for their ongoing feud with the English Football League regarding their breaching of financial regulations, as well as having a suspended 3-point penalty hanging over their heads.

Yesterday, Derby County lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United to leave them rooted to the foot of the Championship table of -2 points.