With the release of FIFA 22 just days away, the ratings of every player on this year’s edition have been released for fans to react to pre-release.

Here, we take a closer look at the highest-rated Coventry City players on this year’s game.

10. Jake Clarke-Salter – 69

Chelsea loanee Clarke-Salter arrives in Coventry with a respectable rating, following successive loan spells at Championship rivals Birmingham City over the last two seasons. However, it is a downgrade from the 70 rating he was awarded in FIFA 21.

9. Todd Kane – 69

Summer signing Kane kicks off the list, after arriving from QPR on a free. The full-back has established himself as a dependable Championship player and has seen his rating stay in and around the high 60s for the last few editions.

8. Matt Godden – 69

After scoring just 6 goals last season, it is probably no surprise to see Godden stay in the 60s. Although, this year does see the striker’s highest rating in the franchise so far.

7. Martyn Waghorn – 69

Yet another 69 rated player, Waghorn has seen his rating decrease over the last few editions. Back in FIFA 20, the ex-Derby man held a 71 rating, but last year saw it drop to 69 and it has stayed the same again this year. However, with an impressive start to the season, that rating could soon grow again for FIFA 23.

6. Kyle McFadzean – 69

Seasoned veteran McFadzean seems to be getting better with age, and it seems as though EA would tend to agree. Rated at 67 last season, the defender has seen a boost of two to his rating, taking him to 69. And, like Waghorn, he only seems to be getting better again this season, which could see his rating boosted even further for the next edition.

5. Dominic Hyam – 69

The last in a large group of 69 rated players at Coventry, Dom Hyam has also seen a boost to his rating. Rated at just 66 last year, EA have clearly noticed the quality and consistency of his performances – not just last season but over the last few seasons – and handed him a boost of three.

4. Fankaty Dabo – 70

Into the 70s now, and it’s fan favourite Fankaty Dabo. The right-back has had no change in his rating following last season, which may come as a surprise considering he was one of Coventry’s key men in their battle against relegation.

3. Ben Sheaf – 70

Another surprise for Coventry fans, here. Arsenal academy graduate Sheaf didn’t exactly impress during his loan spell with the Sky Blues last season, with some fans questioning the decision to make his loan spell permanent over the summer. However, clearly EA saw something that the fans didn’t and have given the midfielder a boost of one to his rating for this year.

2. Callum O’Hare – 72

Ex-Aston Villa midfielder O’Hare sees his rating take the most significant boost on this list. EA awarded him a 67 rating for FIFA 21, but following a promising breakthrough season in the Championship, the developers have decided to reflect this in his rating for this year’s game.

1. Gustavo Hamer – 73

Like O’Hare, the all-action Brazilian midfielder has seen a significant boost of four to his rating for FIFA 22, following an impressive campaign last season. And it is likely that this will be an annual trend for the next few editions, with Hamer quickly establishing himself as a very good Championship player.